Vodafone Idea to now offer postpaid services under ‘Vodafone RED’ brand: Check benefits and more

tech

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:27 IST

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced that all its postpaid plans and offers will be available under “Vodafone Red” branding. This operator said all Vodafone and Idea postpaid users will now be ‘Vodafone Red’ customers. The migration has begun with Mumbai circle and will be rolled out in all circles in a phased manner.

It is worth noting that Vodafone will continue to offer prepaid services under both brands. For Idea postpaid users, the operator said they will continue to be on the Idea network even after migrating to Vodafone Red. These users can continue to avail the benefits from the Nirvana postpaid plans. There will be some added benefits such as international roaming packs covering more nations, and access to over 3,000 Vodafone stores, said the company in a release.

What Vodafone Red brings

According to the release, Vodafone Red will bring facilities such as data roll over, Mobile Shield (mobile protection insurance), free access to Vodafone Play including Zee5, Sony Liv, Alt Balaji and more, bundled subscription to Amazon Prime and ZEE5 on select postpaid plans, and unlimited local calls and national roaming. The benefits also include more affordable international roaming plans.

Vodafone offers a range of benefits under different Red plans. For instance, Vodafone Together plan allows users to add up to five members, 200GB monthly data including 30GB for every individual in the group, and a single bill. Another popular plan, Vodafone Red X, offers bundled Netflix & Amazon Prime subscriptions, ISD calls to USA & Canada at just 50p/min, and unlimited data with 50% faster data speeds.

“With the successful integration of two strong networks and deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, TDD and Small Cells, customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands can now enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network via TurboNet 4G,” Vodafone Idea said in a release.

“The increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and lower latency are resulting in richer customer experience. Already available in 14 circles and 78% of the districts across the country (as at 30 Sep 2019), TurboNet 4G will be available nationally by March 2020,” it added.