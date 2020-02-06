e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Vodafone Idea to now offer postpaid services under ‘Vodafone RED’ brand: Check benefits and more

Vodafone Idea to now offer postpaid services under ‘Vodafone RED’ brand: Check benefits and more

The transition has begun with Mumbai circle and will be rolled out in all circles in the country in a phased manner.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea to now offer postpaid services under ‘Vodafone RED’ brand
Vodafone Idea to now offer postpaid services under ‘Vodafone RED’ brand(pradeep gaur/mint)
         

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced that all its postpaid plans and offers will be available under “Vodafone Red” branding. This operator said all Vodafone and Idea postpaid users will now be ‘Vodafone Red’ customers. The migration has begun with Mumbai circle and will be rolled out in all circles in a phased manner.

It is worth noting that Vodafone will continue to offer prepaid services under both brands. For Idea postpaid users, the operator said they will continue to be on the Idea network even after migrating to Vodafone Red. These users can continue to avail the benefits from the Nirvana postpaid plans. There will be some added benefits such as international roaming packs covering more nations, and access to over 3,000 Vodafone stores, said the company in a release.

What Vodafone Red brings

According to the release, Vodafone Red will bring facilities such as data roll over, Mobile Shield (mobile protection insurance), free access to Vodafone Play including Zee5, Sony Liv, Alt Balaji and more, bundled subscription to Amazon Prime and ZEE5 on select postpaid plans, and unlimited local calls and national roaming. The benefits also include more affordable international roaming plans.

Vodafone offers a range of benefits under different Red plans. For instance, Vodafone Together plan allows users to add up to five members, 200GB monthly data including 30GB for every individual in the group, and a single bill. Another popular plan, Vodafone Red X, offers bundled Netflix & Amazon Prime subscriptions, ISD calls to USA & Canada at just 50p/min, and unlimited data with 50% faster data speeds.

“With the successful integration of two strong networks and deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, TDD and Small Cells, customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands can now enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network via TurboNet 4G,” Vodafone Idea said in a release.

“The increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and lower latency are resulting in richer customer experience. Already available in 14 circles and 78% of the districts across the country (as at 30 Sep 2019), TurboNet 4G will be available nationally by March 2020,” it added.

tags
top news
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech