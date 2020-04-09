Vodafone launches #RechargeForGood to help people stay connected

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:35 IST

Vodafone Idea has launched a unique initiative for its users. Called #RechargeForGood, the program lets Vodafone and Idea customers recharge for a friend, family or anyone who does not know how to recharge online or does not have access to the internet to do it.

Your good deed gets rewarded with a cashback of upto 6% on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App.

How Vodafone Idea #RechargeForGood works:

- Existing prepaid customer can log in to My Vodafone App or My Idea App and do a recharge for any other Vodafone Idea prepaid customer

- Post which the customer doing the recharge will get a cashback depending on the recharge value

- The cashback coupon can be applied on the customer’s subsequent recharge

The cashback offer is applicable only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App

#RechargeforGood offer goes live on April 9 for Vodafone customers and on April 10 for Idea customers. The offer is valid till April 30.