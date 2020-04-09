e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Vodafone launches #RechargeForGood to help people stay connected

Vodafone launches #RechargeForGood to help people stay connected

This initiative lets Vodafone Idea users recharge for someone else, who is unable to do it for any reason, and get a cash back on the next recharge

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vodafone Idea has launched a unique initiative for its users. Called #RechargeForGood, the program lets Vodafone and Idea customers recharge for a friend, family or anyone who does not know how to recharge online or does not have access to the internet to do it.
Vodafone Idea has launched a unique initiative for its users. Called #RechargeForGood, the program lets Vodafone and Idea customers recharge for a friend, family or anyone who does not know how to recharge online or does not have access to the internet to do it. (REUTERS)
         

Vodafone Idea has launched a unique initiative for its users. Called #RechargeForGood, the program lets Vodafone and Idea customers recharge for a friend, family or anyone who does not know how to recharge online or does not have access to the internet to do it.

Your good deed gets rewarded with a cashback of upto 6% on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App.

How Vodafone Idea #RechargeForGood works:

- Existing prepaid customer can log in to My Vodafone App or My Idea App and do a recharge for any other Vodafone Idea prepaid customer

- Post which the customer doing the recharge will get a cashback depending on the recharge value

- The cashback coupon can be applied on the customer’s subsequent recharge

The cashback offer is applicable only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App

#RechargeforGood offer goes live on April 9 for Vodafone customers and on April 10 for Idea customers. The offer is valid till April 30.

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech