Vodafone launches Rs 189 plan with unlimited voice calls, 56-day validity

Vodafone has introduced a new affordable data plan for its prepaid customers. Priced at Rs 189, the new Vodafone data plan offers unlimited voice calling and data benefits. The validity of this pack is 56 days.

The ‘unlimited’ voice call benefit comes with a rider. It’s restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, reports Telecomtalk.info. Vodafone subscribers can only make calls to up to 100 unique numbers during the 56-day validity period. The cap is most probably aimed at preventing the plan being used for commercial purposes.

The website points out that the new plan doesn’t come with any benefits for SMS as well. After the expiry of daily limit on voice calls, Vodafone customers will be charged at the rate of one paise per second.

Vodafone’s latest Rs 189 plan is now the one of the cheapest plans to come with unlimited calls and data benefits for two months validity. Earlier, Vodafone had launched Rs 279 plan with 84 days of validity. Under this scheme, Vodafone customers get similar unlimited calling and data benefits.

Vodafone’s Rs 189 plan vs Jio and Airtel

Reliance Jio also offers a similar scheme for its users. The plan, however, is priced at Rs 198 and comes with shorter 28 days of validity. Under this scheme, Reliance Jio customers get unlimited voice calls without any cap, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium apps.

Airtel recently launched a Rs 159 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of data. The plan includes unlimited local and STD calls and free roaming. Users get up to 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is just 21 days.

