Vodafone launches Rs 218, 248 recharge plans

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:46 IST

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans priced below Rs 300. The new prepaid plans offer benefits like unlimited calling and free access to entertainment but with lower data than expected.

Vodafone’s new recharge plans are priced at Rs 218 and Rs 248, and are available for Delhi and Haryana circles. The first Rs 218 recharge plan comes with 6GB of data, unlimited voice calling with no FUP limit. In addition to this, users get 100 SMS per day, and free access to entertainment platforms Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Users can watch ZEE5 content via the Vodafone Play app.

Under the Rs 248 recharge plan, Vodafone is offering 8GB of data to users. This recharge plan also comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and free subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Both the prepaid plans also come with 28 days validity.

As noted by Telecom Talk, the new Vodafone recharge plans don’t offer much going by the price. In comparison, Vodafone’s recharge plan priced at Rs 199 offers 1GB data per day in addition to unlimited calls and access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. This recharge plan has validity of 21 days.

Similarly, there’s another Vodafone recharge plan priced at Rs 219 which comes with 28 days of validity. Under this plan, users get unlimited local and national calls, 1GB data and 100 SMS per day.