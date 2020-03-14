e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Vodafone launches Rs 218, 248 recharge plans

Vodafone launches Rs 218, 248 recharge plans

Vodafone’s new recharge plans come with the same offers as the other ones but with limited data.

tech Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone launches two new recharge plans.
Vodafone launches two new recharge plans.(REUTERS)
         

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans priced below Rs 300. The new prepaid plans offer benefits like unlimited calling and free access to entertainment but with lower data than expected.

Vodafone’s new recharge plans are priced at Rs 218 and Rs 248, and are available for Delhi and Haryana circles. The first Rs 218 recharge plan comes with 6GB of data, unlimited voice calling with no FUP limit. In addition to this, users get 100 SMS per day, and free access to entertainment platforms Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Users can watch ZEE5 content via the Vodafone Play app.

Under the Rs 248 recharge plan, Vodafone is offering 8GB of data to users. This recharge plan also comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and free subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Both the prepaid plans also come with 28 days validity.

As noted by Telecom Talk, the new Vodafone recharge plans don’t offer much going by the price. In comparison, Vodafone’s recharge plan priced at Rs 199 offers 1GB data per day in addition to unlimited calls and access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. This recharge plan has validity of 21 days.

Similarly, there’s another Vodafone recharge plan priced at Rs 219 which comes with 28 days of validity. Under this plan, users get unlimited local and national calls, 1GB data and 100 SMS per day.

tags
top news
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 expected on Sunday
Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 expected on Sunday
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech