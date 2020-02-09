Vodafone launches Rs 499 prepaid plan, makes changes to Rs 599 plan

tech

Vodafone has launched a new plan for its prepaid subscribers. Priced at Rs 499, the new prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily data and is available in all major circles. Vodafone has also made minor changes to its Rs 555 prepaid plan.

According to Telecomtalkinfo, Vodafone’s Rs 499 essentially replaces the older Rs 555 plan. The new plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMSes per day. Vodafone is also clubbing Vodafone Play subscription with the prepaid plan. The benefits include Zee 5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999. The website reports the prepaid plan doesn’t exclude IUC calls under its unlimited voice calling scheme. The validity of the Rs 499 plan is 70 days but in some circles it’s available with 60 days validity.

As said earlier, Vodafone has made some changes to the Rs 555 plan. While the benefits remain the same, the validity has been increased to 77 days, up from 70 days earlier. For Rs 555, Vodafone customers get unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data and 100 local and national SMS daily.

The latest report follows the announcement Vodafone Idea is dropping ‘Idea’ from its postpaid offerings and will be using “Vodafone Red” branding going forward. The company said users will get extra benefits as international roaming packs covering more nations, and access to over 3,000 Vodafone stores after the migration.

“With the successful integration of two strong networks and deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, TDD and Small Cells, customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands can now enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network via TurboNet 4G,” Vodafone Idea said in a release.

“The increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and lower latency are resulting in richer customer experience. Already available in 14 circles and 78% of the districts across the country (as at 30 Sep 2019), TurboNet 4G will be available nationally by March 2020,” it added.