Vodafone launches Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans: Report

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:10 IST

Vodafone has introduced two new plans for its prepaid subscribers in India. The two new plans are priced at Rs 99 and Rs 555, and available in select circles.

First is the Rs 99 prepaid plan. Available in circles such as Kolkata, Orissa, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Vodafone’s new plan offers unlimited national and local voice calling. Users also get 1GB data and 100 local and national SMS. The validity of the plan is 18 days, according to Gadgets360.

For Rs 555, Vodafone prepaid customers get similar unlimited national and local voice calling. The plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 100 local and national SMS daily. The scheme is currently available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai circles, the website added.

According to the report, the plans are available for Idea Cellular as well.

Vodafone also offers Rs 39 allrounder pack under which users get a talktime worth Rs 30 and 100MB data. The validity of this plan is 14 days. Another top Vodafone plan is the Rs 129 pack which offers unlimited calls, 300 messages, and 2GB of data. Users also get additional benefits such as Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. ALSO READ: Vodafone’s top prepaid plans in India