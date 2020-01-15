e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Tech / Vodafone launches Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans: Report

Vodafone launches Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans: Report

Vodafone has reportedly launched two new prepaid plans in India. Check full details of the plans here.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone launches new prepaid plans
Vodafone launches new prepaid plans(REUTERS)
         

Vodafone has introduced two new plans for its prepaid subscribers in India. The two new plans are priced at Rs 99 and Rs 555, and available in select circles.

First is the Rs 99 prepaid plan. Available in circles such as Kolkata, Orissa, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Vodafone’s new plan offers unlimited national and local voice calling. Users also get 1GB data and 100 local and national SMS. The validity of the plan is 18 days, according to Gadgets360.

For Rs 555, Vodafone prepaid customers get similar unlimited national and local voice calling. The plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 100 local and national SMS daily. The scheme is currently available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai circles, the website added.

According to the report, the plans are available for Idea Cellular as well.

Vodafone also offers Rs 39 allrounder pack under which users get a talktime worth Rs 30 and 100MB data. The validity of this plan is 14 days. Another top Vodafone plan is the Rs 129 pack which offers unlimited calls, 300 messages, and 2GB of data. Users also get additional benefits such as Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. ALSO READ: Vodafone’s top prepaid plans in India

tags
top news
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech