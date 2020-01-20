Vodafone launches Rs 997 long-term plan: Check data benefits, validity, and more

tech

Vodafone has introduced a new long-term plan for its prepaid subscribers in India. Priced at Rs 997, the plan is available in select circles. The new plan joins Vodafone’s other long-term plans such as Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399.

First spotted by Telecomtalk, Vodafone’s Rs 997 plan offers 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 180 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day among other benefits. Vodafone is also bundling free Vodafone Play subscription which includes ZEE5 Premium content worth Rs 999 for one year.

The website points out that the Rs 997 plan is a better deal than Vodafone’s Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan which offers 1.5 GB per day along with 100 SMSes per day. Subscribers get unlimited calls along with Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and a ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 under the Rs 2,399 plan. If anyone recharges Rs 997 plan twice in the year, he can save about Rs 400, the report added.

The new plan comes shortly after Vodafone introduced Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans in India.

For Rs 99, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling, 1GB data and 100 SMS (local and national). The validity of the pack is 18 days and is available in select circles such as Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, Orissa, and Chattisgarh.

Under the Rs 555 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling along with 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes daily. The plan, however, is available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai circles only.