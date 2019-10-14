e-paper
Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers big data benefit to new customers: Report

Vodafone has reportedly updated its Rs 399 postpaid plan with more than 100GB additional data for six months. The scheme is available to new Vodafone customers.

tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
An update on Vodafone’s Rs 399 postpaid plan
An update on Vodafone’s Rs 399 postpaid plan (REUTERS)
         

Vodafone is reportedly offering 150GB additional data to new Rs 399 postpaid Red customers. The validity of the offer is six months.

Vodafone currently offers six Red postpaid plans with Rs 399 one being the cheapest. Under this plan, Vodafone Red customers get 40GB monthly data along with 200GB data as rollover. The 150GB data scheme is in addition to the existing offer on the Rs 399 plan, reports TelecomTalk. Vodafone customer support confirmed that the 150GB additional data is available to new users.

Vodafone is also bundling benefits worth Rs 2,497 with the Rs 399 plan. Users get Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year worth Rs 499, complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999, and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999. All Vodafone Red plans come with unlimited local and STD calling, and national roaming. The plans are also bundled with 100 local and STD SMSes.

Versus Airtel

Airtel’s Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB of mobile data, unlimited local/STD and roaming calls, Netflix subscription for three months, and Amazon Prime one year subscription. Airtel customers also get Airtel Xstream and Zee5 access.

Versus Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 199 postpaid plan under which it gives 25GB of monthly data, unlimited SMSes (100 per day), complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium apps, and free voice calls.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:47 IST

