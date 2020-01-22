e-paper
Home / Tech / Vodafone’s new Rs 558, Rs 398 prepaid plans offer 3GB daily data: Check full details here

Vodafone’s new Rs 558, Rs 398 prepaid plans offer 3GB daily data: Check full details here

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans for its subscribers. Check out full details of the plans here.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone launches new prepaid plans
Vodafone launches new prepaid plans(REUTERS)
         

Vodafone has launched two more prepaid plans in India. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 558 and Rs 398 and come with 56 days and 28 days of validity respectively. The new plans are available in select circles.

Rs 558 plan

Vodafone’s Rs 558 plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, and 3GB daily data. The validity of the pack is 56 days. The company is also bundling Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 annual subscription worth Rs 999 with the plan. According to Gadgets360, the plan is available in Madhya Pradesh circle.

Rs 398 plan

The plan is available in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai circles. Along with a validity of 28 days, Vodafone’s Rs 398 plan features 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes daily. The plan also comes bundled with Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 annual subscription worth Rs 999.

ALSO READ: Vodafone launches Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans

The new plans come shortly after Vodafone launched a Rs 997 long-term plan for its prepaid subscribers. Under this plan, users get 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 180 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The pack also comes bundled with Vodafone Play subscription which includes ZEE5 Premium content worth Rs 999 for one year.

