Vodafone Rs 95 all-rounder prepaid plan updated with extended validity

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:16 IST

Vodafone has reportedly made changes to its popular Rs 95 all-rounder prepaid plan. The operator has extended the validity of 56 days from earlier 28 days.

Under Rs 95 plan, Vodafone users get Rs 74 talktime, local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second, and 200MB of data. While the validity has been extended, Vodafone has reduced the data benefit from 500 MB for 28 days.

As pointed out by telecomtalkinfo, the prepaid plan could be useful to those who want to keep the prepaid account active without availing an expensive prepaid pack. Vodafone’s cheapest combo pack starts at Rs 129 for prepaid users. Under this plan users get 2GB data, 300 SMSes, unlimited calling and validity of 24 days.

It’s worth noting that Vodafone’s updated Rs 95 plan is available in select circles, for now.

Vodafone offers more similar plans priced at Rs 39, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The new plan, however, offers the highest validity range.

For Rs 79, Vodafone users get 200MB data, Rs 64 talktime, calls at Re 1 per second, and 28 days of validity. For Rs 49, Vodafone prepaid users get 100MB data, Rs 38 talktime, and 28 days of validity.