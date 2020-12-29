Vodafone top plans for postpaid users: Price, data, and other benefits explained

tech

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:18 IST

Vodafone offers a lot of options for its prepaid users in various categories, including talktime, allrounder, unlimited among others.

The options in talktime plan focuses on calling, while the packs available in all-rounder category offer a mix of internet and calls. In the unlimited plan category, there is no restriction on talktime, however, the amount of internet data available varies from one pack to another.

Another benefit of the unlimited plan is that users get additional offers such as Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

We take a look at the 5 postpaid plans by Vodafone

1. There is a pack available for Rs 10 in the talktime category where the user can make calls worth Rs 7.47. There is no expiry date of this plan and it ends only when the talktime of Rs 7.47 has been utilized.

2. Unlimited pack of Rs 19, which is valid for two days, gives users unlimited talktime, 100 text messages and 150 MB of internet data. Apart from these, one gets additional benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

3. The allrounder pack is available for Rs 39 and gives users a talktime worth Rs 30 and provides 100 MB internet data. The pack expires after a period of 14 days.

4. The pack available at a price of Rs 129 lets users make unlimited calls, send 300 text messages without extra charge and use 2 GB of data. There are additional benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999, since this pack is a part of the unlimited plan category.

5. The annual pack, which is available at a price of Rs 2399, includes unlimited talktime, 1.5 GB internet data and 100 text messages each day. Users who choose this plan in the unlimited category get add ons such as Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.