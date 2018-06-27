Vodafone uses Amdocs’ automation solution to improve billing efficiency

Software company Amdocs has announced that it has successfully helped Vodafone India to automate its billing operation and improve the experience of customers.

Amdocs software is also enabling Vodafone India to roll out new services, offers and service plans for its post-paid consumers and enterprise customers faster. Amdocs implemented its Service Monetisation suite at Vodafone India in 2015, and subsequently, in 2016, signed a multi-year services contract to manage and automate operations.

The transformation has enabled Vodafone India to reduce the duration of billing cycles and deliver more accurate bills to all its post-paid customers faster. Amdocs services also enables Vodafone India to launch new offers and plans.

“We have successfully improved the customer experience in the areas of bill delivery and accuracy,” said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone India.

“The transformation also enabled us to significantly improve our digital offerings to customers enabling them to get their account information and services through digital channels such as the My Vodafone APP and Vodafone websites on a real-time basis,” added Vora.

“Our products provide the agility needed to quickly innovate and respond to consumer demands in a disruptive market, while enabling a variety of service plans for different segments of consumers. This enables Vodafone India to deliver a superior customer experience and win customer loyalty in one of the world’s most competitive markets,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer at Amdocs.