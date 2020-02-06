Vote for your favourite pokemon in the Pokemon of the Year poll on Google

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:48 IST

One of the most hotly debated topics in Pokémon-verse is – who is the best. Pikachu might be the series mascot and Mewto is getting a whole movie – Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution on Netflix soon and the cute Eevee with seven evolutions in-game got a starring role in Pokémon: Let’s Go... you get where this argument is going.

With all the Pokémon games, series and movies, the poke-verse has grown to include almost 1,000 of those pocket monsters. It’s impossible to pick a favourite, we understand, but you can rally to make your pick with the Pokémon of the Year poll on Google.

The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Google to hold the Pokémon of the Year poll. All you need to do is Google – Pokemon vote – and a whole grid opens up segregated by regions.

You need to click on a region for the longer list of the Pokemon that originate from there. The main grid has Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova/Unys/Unima, Einall/Teselia, Alola, Kalos and Galar. “Vote for your favorite Pokémon, choosing from all those discovered up through Pokémon Sword and Shield,” reads the description.

Pick your region and get voting. ( Google )

You can vote for one Pokemon a day per category and you can only vote once a day. So feel free to vote every day if you are that invested.

The poll will run until 13:59 UTC on Fri, February 14.

There is also an added note that states – “all forms of each species count as the same Pokémon. Your votes will be stored until the vote ends and cannot be deleted”.

