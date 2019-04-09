Today in New Delhi, India
Vu bets big on upscaler technology, launches new range of smart TVs

Vu Premium Android with 4K support and HDR 10 and Dolby vision is available for a starting price of Rs 35,000.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2019 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vu,Vu smart TVs
Vu launches new range of smart TVs (Vu )

Vu has launched a new Vu VOD Upscaler technology along with new range of Android TVs in India.

The new series features Pixelight TV, UltraSmart TV, and Premium Android TV. The Vu Pixelight TV - Next Generation is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch size with prices starting at Rs 30,000.

Vu UltraSmart TV comes in three sizes 32-inch, 40-inch, and 49-inch with prices starting at Rs 14,500. Vu Premium Android with 4K support and HDR 10 and Dolby vision is available for a starting price of Rs 35,000.

“The revolutionary VOD Upscaler technology has been in development for more than 3 years, with 107 man years of engineering effort to create it. Vu makes television for the new- age consumer who wants to experience detailed picture quality and sound clarity, beautiful aesthetics and a world of content. Having customer- centric approach has led Vu to the unwavering loyalty of the customers- high net worth individuals and young professionals,” said Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO in a release.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 16:24 IST

