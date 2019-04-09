Vu bets big on upscaler technology, launches new range of smart TVs

Vu has launched a new Vu VOD Upscaler technology along with new range of Android TVs in India.

The new series features Pixelight TV, UltraSmart TV, and Premium Android TV. The Vu Pixelight TV - Next Generation is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch size with prices starting at Rs 30,000.

Vu UltraSmart TV comes in three sizes 32-inch, 40-inch, and 49-inch with prices starting at Rs 14,500. Vu Premium Android with 4K support and HDR 10 and Dolby vision is available for a starting price of Rs 35,000.

“The revolutionary VOD Upscaler technology has been in development for more than 3 years, with 107 man years of engineering effort to create it. Vu makes television for the new- age consumer who wants to experience detailed picture quality and sound clarity, beautiful aesthetics and a world of content. Having customer- centric approach has led Vu to the unwavering loyalty of the customers- high net worth individuals and young professionals,” said Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO in a release.

