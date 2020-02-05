Want the best ‘budget’ smartphone for PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Check this list

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 08:02 IST

While playing PUBG Mobile we often wish we had the best smartphone out there that is powerful, long lasting, has great audio and a brilliant screen. These can mostly be found in ‘premium’ smartphones that obviously cost you a lot. And if you are someone who is playing the title on a 2-year-old budget smartphone, the experience can be quite bothersome. However, as the technology trickles down from premium to mid-range handsets and to budget devices, we see more capable smartphones at aggressive price tags doing a perfect job in delivering a fairly good PUBG Mobile experience. So if you are planning to get a new ‘budget’ smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, we’ve got you covered with some options.

We listed the best smartphones that are priced around Rs 15,000 or under on the basis of their screen specs, processor and battery. Take a look.

Honor 9X - starting price Rs 13,999

Honor 9X is the company’s latest handset in the market. Launched in January, the Honor 9X boasts of a 6.59-inch FullView display with FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and 91% screen to body ratio. It is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710F processor and comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM. There’s also GPU Turbo 3.0 tech to boost the gaming performance. You get a 4000mAh battery with this one so you can play those multiplayer PUBG Mobile matches for a longer time.

Also read: Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay

Realme 5 Pro - starting price Rs 12,999

Realme 5 Pro was launched in India back in August last year and is still one of the best budget smartphones to play PUBG Mobile. It has a 6.3-inch FHD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 90.6% screen to body ratio. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE under the hood along with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, the handset also has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

Redmi Note 8 Pro - starting Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 entered the Indian shores in October last year. The handset has a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor under the hood. The processor is supported by 6GB or 8GB RAM capacities. There’s a 4500mAh battery backing the device with an 18W fast charger inside the box.

Poco X2 - starting Rs 15,999

Poco X2 is the newest smartphone in the market. Launched this week, the handset is one of the top contenders for being the best PUBG Mobile smartphone as it has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is specifically made for gaming, 6GB or 8GB RAM options and a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Also read: Bored of PUBG Mobile? Here are 5 alternative games you can try instead

Samsung Galaxy M30s - starting at Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is fairly new and has the key ingredients that can make it as one of the best budget smartphones for PUBG Mobile. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor along with 4GB or 6GB RAM options. The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery.

Vivo U20 - starting at Rs 11,990

Vivo U20 was launched in India in November last year. What makes the U20 a good handset for PUBG Mobile are its key specs including the 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 with 4GB or 6GB RAM options and a 5000mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging tech.