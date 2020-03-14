Want to extend smartphone’s battery life? Here are some tips

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:31 IST

The fact that smartphone has become an integral part of our daily life is irrefutable. However, a common problem faced by smartphone users is battery drainage. Even though, off late, there have been phones that support fast charging and long battery life, constant usage, coupled with simultaneously accessing several applications on the device sees its battery drain out earlier than anticipated.

In order to save your phone’s battery you can adopt the following measures:

1. Disable extra connectivity services

Disable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data, GPS etc. of your phone in order to avoid unwanted consumption of your device’s battery.

2. Close background apps

The apps which one uses and does not close later, continue to consume your battery. This drainage of battery can be controlled by constantly clearing background apps and closing the ones that have been used.

3. Switch off the ‘Always On’ display feature

The longer your phone screen is on, the more it will drain your battery. So in order to save battery one can choose a timer after which the screen display will turn off or can also select the option of switch off display when not in use. In order to do so, follow these steps:

-Launch the settings app

-Go to display settings

-Turn off the always on display option

-In order to set a timer you will have to choose the time period after which you would want your phone display to turn off after inactivity.

4. Enable dark mode or power saving mode

As the name suggests the idea of using a lesser bright version of your screen is not only less strenuous for your eyes but is also more effective for saving battery. With this feature, usually the apps which support the mode are available in black or dark blue colour which consume lesser power as compared to the bright white background, eventually leading you to use the device for a longer period of time.

5. Keep phone on silent and reduce intensity of vibration

If your phone constantly keeps ringing and buzzing it is certainly consuming a lot of battery. In order to conserve your battery you can either put your phone in silent mode or at least reduce the intensity of the vibration.