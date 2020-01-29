Want to use more than one camera on your iPhone at the same time? This app can do it

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:08 IST

Three cameras on the back and one on the front, sure. That’s how Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro works its magic. We are all used to using the front cameras and the back cameras separately for photos, videos and selfies picking the perspective we want.

And let’s be honest, we’ve all wondered how it would be to be able to use all the cameras on the phone at the same time but it hasn’t been technologically possible, yet.

Remember the keynote address at the last WWDC where the iPhone 11 Pro was introduced? Apple gave a demo of FiLMic Pro where all the cameras on the smartphone were used to shoot a video at the same time. This option is now available as a feature thanks to a new app called Double Take made by the FiLMic Pro guys.

Available free on the App Store, Double Take is compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.

Double Take can access all four cameras on your iPhone 11 Pro (or three on the iPhone 11 or the two on the iPhone XR) and you can select different cameras and start shooting. The demo shown at WWDC had the FiLMic Pro guys using all the four cameras at once, but on the app it is a little different.

The app can access all the cameras at the same time and shows you the feed in a split-screen, but you have to pick two of the four (in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro) for recording. “DoubleTake by FiLMiC transforms your iPhone into a multi-cam studio allowing you to capture video from two cameras at the same time on recent devices,” the app description states.

The app interface looks very simple and you need to open the camera picker view to see all the perspectives from your different cameras. You can use that to select your frames and cameras. Just tapping on different feeds lets you select the cameras you want to shoot with.

The app interface also offers a Picture in Picture (PiP) window so as you can keep an eye on both the cameras. You can move this PiP around the screen, zoom in, or swipe it away. The app lets you record videos as separate files or as a composite video that includes the PiP window just as you see on the screen. There is also a split-screen option that allows you to use any two cameras to create a 50/50 split-screen effect, saved as a single video.

Other useful features include focus and exposure lock on both cameras while shooting videos. The app lets you shoot 24fps, 25fps, and 30fps videos at 1080p which are great for film projects.