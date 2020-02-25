e-paper
Warren Buffett finally ditches his flip phone for an iPhone

Warren Buffett finally ditches his flip phone for an iPhone

The billionaire investor admitted that he uses his new iPhone “as a phone”.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:38 IST
Hindustan Times
(REUTERS)
         

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and owner of 5.6% Apple shares, has finally ditched his old flip phone for an iPhone.

“My flip phone is permanently gone,” he said in an interview with CNBC. Buffett has been a long-term user of a $20 (Rs 1,438 approximately) Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone. Now, he is a proud owner of an iPhone 11.

Interesting, Buffett didn’t purchase his new iPhone. Instead, he was gifted “several of them” by numerous people, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has even offered to fly out to Omaha to perform tech support for Buffett if he ever needed it

The billionaire investor admitted that he uses his new iPhone “as a phone”. “You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy who’s barely beginning to get with it,” Buffett told the publication adding that he doesn’t use “all its facilities like most people.”

It is worth noting that the iPhone 11 is not the first Apple device owned by Berkshire Hathaway CEO. He also owns an iPad, which he uses to do research and check stock prices.

