Was Moon landing fake? YouTube to work with Wikipedia to curb conspiracy theory videos

YouTube will introduce a new tool to combat online conspiracy theories in the coming weeks, the latest effort from Google’s video site to halt the spread of misinformation.

Videos propagating conspiracy theories about events, like the moon landing, will now be accompanied by text from Wikipedia providing facts that counter the theory, Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube, said on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to start with a list of conspiracies around the internet where there’s a lot of active discussion,” she said at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

Wojcicki didn’t elaborate on the plans. A YouTube spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment. YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, has faced months of scrutiny for inappropriate and misleading information on the site.

A recent video promoting a conspiracy theory about the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was the site’s top trending video for a few hours before being removed.