Monday, Sep 09, 2019

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:19 IST
Apple iPhone 11-series is set to launch tomorrow. The launch will take place at the Steve Jobs Auditorium, Cupertino, California at 10:30 pm IST. Apple will break the tradition of broadcasting the event exclusively on its own website by live-streaming the launch on YouTube. This year, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones—iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11R. The smartphones are supposed to be incremental upgrades over the current iPhone line-up. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s new smartphone series.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 20:19 IST

