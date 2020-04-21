Watch Apple’s new video on iPad Pro tablets and how Magic Keyboard accessory works

tech

Apple has posted a new video on its official Apple Support YouTube channel, showing how to use the new iPad Pro models with the magic Keyboard accessory and other trackpads. The video end shows some of the important gestures and settings people can use to make themselves more productive. It also shows the ‘Advanced cursor feature’ on iPadOS 13.4 that adapts to the elements in the UI when you hover over it and disappears as soon as you stop touching the trackpad. Users can even slide up with three fingers to open the App Switcher, slide to the right corner to access the Slide Over Apps and perform other gestures that brings it closer to that of MacBooks.

The video even explains how to tweak the cursor settings on iPadOS. You can change the settings from the dedicated Settings app in the iPad. However, it has also been shows that not just Magic Keyboard with trackpad has these features, users can replicate the same gestures with the Magic Trackpad 2 or any third-party accessory that is compatible with iPadOS 13.4.

Apple’s new iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models were launched last month. Customers can buy the 11-inch model at Rs 71,900 for the base Wi-Fi only model and Rs 85,900 for the base Wi-Fi+Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs 89,900 for the base Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 1,03,900 for the cellular version.

Some of the highlights of the new iPad Pro tablets are the new LiDAR sensor at the back, T2 security chip and the support for WiFi 6, which even the new MacBook Air doesn’t have. Both also feature ProMotion display tech and are powered by A12Z Bionic processor.