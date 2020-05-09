e-paper
Watch: Google gives a heartfelt thank you to parents in a new video

The video begins with the message, “This year, being a parent is different” and it highlights various challenges that parents are facing this year amid the lockdown.

May 09, 2020
Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Google is releasing a series of videos thanking healthcare workers, parents and teachers for their efforts during the lockdown.
Google, in the past couple of weeks, has been bringing back popular doodle games from its archives to help people get through the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the company has also been releasing special thank you videos to appreciate the efforts of healthcare workers and teachers amid the lockdown. Now, the company has released another video that is dedicated to parents.

The video begins with the message, “This year, being a parent is different” and it highlights various challenges, such as home-schooling kids and keeping them entertained, that parents are facing this year amid the lockdown that has been enforced in various countries across the globe to tackle the pandemic.

The video also highlights things that parents were searching for online. The list includes things such as how to entertain kids at home, how to fix a bad haircut, things to cook with kids, how to be more patient, how to teach from home, quarantine class of 2020 and working from home with kids.

 

The video ends by thanking parents who have played roles of chefs, hairdressers, teachers and dance partners this year.

“Being a parent is different this year because parents have had to become so much more. Thanks to all the moms and dads for being our barbers, teachers, chefs, dance partners, coworkers, and best friends, too,” Google wrote.

