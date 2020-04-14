Watch: Google’s emotional video highlighting people searching ‘how to help’

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 07:50 IST

Google, last month, shared a heartfelt video thanking the healthcare workers, who are on the frontline of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, for their efforts towards mitigating the crisis. Now, the company has shared another video that highlights how people are searching for ways to help others amid the lockdown.

The newly released video titled “Where There’s Help, There’s Hope” shows that the people across the globe are so searching for ways to help elderly people, small businesses, their communities and neighbours amid the virus outbreak. People are also searching for ways to help others stay positive amid the outbreak.

The 1.30-minute long video is based on data available on Google Trends and it shows that searches for “how to help” are at an all-time high. The video, as noted by 9To5Google, uses an instrumental version of “New York” by St Vincent and it ends with the message -- “Where there’s help, there’s hope”.

Attached to the video is a blog post, which shares the same message in text. “We thank them for every late night, every extra shift. Every missed dinner at home. We thank them not only for the sacrifice they continue to make for us all, but the sacrifices their families and loved ones are making in kind...We thank them for showing up every day and night, all in service of saving lives and helping others,” the blog says.

Separately, Google has pledged $800 million for supporting health organizations, researchers and businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing crisis. This aid will come in the form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services from the California-based internet colossus.