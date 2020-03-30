e-paper
Home / Tech / Watch: Google’s heartfelt ‘Thank You’ video dedicated to health workers fighting Covid-19

Watch: Google’s heartfelt ‘Thank You’ video dedicated to health workers fighting Covid-19

Google’s video shows an increase in queries such as “where can I donate medical supplies”, “how to help medical workers”, and more.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The minute-long video also has a message: “To everyone sacrificing so much to save so many, thank you.”
The minute-long video also has a message: “To everyone sacrificing so much to save so many, thank you.”(Google)
         

Google has released a new “Thank You” video for health professionals who are working day and night to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Google’s video also reveals an increase in the number of searches aimed at helping these health workers. For instance, people are searching for “where can I donate medical supplies”, “how to help medical workers”, “flatten the curve”, “how can I help hospitals”, and “how to help nurses” among others. According to Google, people are searching for these “more than ever.”

The minute-long video also has a message: “To everyone sacrificing so much to save so many, thank you.” Google also asks people to stay home to help save more lives.

Google and other technology giants are exploring ways to help users keep informed about the Covid-19 pandemic. Google has set up a resource website on the pandemic.

Earlier, Google announced $800 million aid for pandemic-impacted businesses and health agencies. The aid will be delivered in the form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services.

 

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen around the world, it’s taking a devastating toll on lives and communities. To help address some of these challenges, today we’re announcing a new $800+ million commitment to support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations and governments, and health workers on the frontline of this global pandemic,” wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a post.

