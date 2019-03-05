Watch: MIT’s new Mini Cheetah robot can now do backflips

he Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a Cheetah robot that is already an advanced mechanical version of the fierce animal. In a new avatar, it is even more advanced with the addition of a new capability - backflips.

MIT researchers have developers a new Mini Cheetah that is capable of a number of moves, including backflips. As Engadget reported, it is the first four-legged robot to pull off a stunt like this.

The new Mini Cheetah is also capable of walking upside-down, much to the horror of the onlookers. It can pick itself up after falls and trot at a speed of 5.5mph on difficult terrain.

Although not perfect, the Mini Cheetah paves way for agile automatons with potential applications at war front, natural disasters, or even construction sites.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 09:25 IST