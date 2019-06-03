WATCH: Musician’s MacBook Pro emits smoke after ‘normal use’

A musician, who goes by the name White Panda Music on Reddit has claimed that his Apple MacBook Pro exploded and burst into flames during ‘normal use.’

As per his post on Reddit, which includes a short video, the MacBook Pro was on his lap, plugged in, when the smoke started coming out from both sides.

After placing it on the floor, the smoke increased and the device caught fire. After the device cooled for an hour, the musician took it to the local Apple Store where he was told that the device will be kept in a fire-proof safe for 24 hours.

My MacBook Pro exploded today during normal use. No injuries, luckily. Some damage to the house. Could have been worse - good thing I wasn’t on a plane.



Very curious to see how @Apple responds.@MacRumors @TechCrunch @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/pjmpv5Mx9b — White Panda (@whitepanda) May 29, 2019

“Yesterday afternoon my MacBook Pro exploded during normal use. It was on my lap, plugged in, and suddenly started to spew smoke out both sides. I quickly placed it on the floor where it popped, the smoke increased, and it caught fire. Toxic smelling smoke filled my house triggering smoke and CO alarms. No one was injured, thankfully, but there was some damage to my home. The situation could have been much worse - imagine if I had been on a plane,” he wrote in the Reddit post.

“I went inside and was able to remove the computer to the porch using gloves (it was scalding hot). Below is a short video taken when I re-entered the house a few minutes after the explosion. After it cooled for an hour or so, I took it to the local Apple store in a rage. They understood the severity of the situation but said nothing could be done until it spent 24 hours in a fire-proof safe and that they’d call me with a plan/update,” he added.

The store staff later informed him that they have escalated the issue. It is unclear as to what could have caused the explosion and if Apple will face the same fate as Samsung for its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 11:03 IST