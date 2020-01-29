Watch Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones being teased in an official video

tech

Samsung has been rumoured to launch its Galaxy S20 smartphone series and a new foldable phone since the past couple of months. Although everything was in rumours and leaks for now, today (January 29) the South Korean tech firm indirectly confirmed the existence of these handsets in the first ever official video teaser. Samsung has already revealed that its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event will be held on February 11 in the US and now we have an idea of what to expect.

The 13-second Youtube video titled ‘Change the shape of the future’ shows animations of white sheets being unfurled with letters G, L, X and Y. Also visible are two boxes underneath the sheets, which we assume hint at a foldable handset and the rear camera setup in the S20 series. It is worth adding that the foldable phone’s shape resembles the design of the Galaxy Z Flip, which got leaked left right and centre just a day ago. It is said to flaunt a more square-ish design when folded, as compared to the Galaxy Fold.

So what are we expecting on February 11? Rumours and leaks indicate the smartphone maker to introduce the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones alongside the Galaxy Buds+. However, the elephant in the room is likely to be the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.

A recent leak by the Winfuture website hinted at the Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display that will be folded in half. The front camera will house a 10-megapixel sensor while at the back there will be a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. A small 1.06-inch super AMOLED Always On display will also be there at the back so users can get a glance at the notifications easily. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage.