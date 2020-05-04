e-paper
Home / Tech / Watch: Tim Cook delivers a virtual commencement speech to Ohio State graduates

Watch: Tim Cook delivers a virtual commencement speech to Ohio State graduates

During his speech, Cook also touched upon the loss of Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Here’s what he said.

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Tim Cook dove back into history to talk about the accomplishments of Franklin D Roosevelt, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart and noted poet TS Eliot during the 1918 flu epidemic.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Sunday took to YouTube to deliver a virtual commencement speech to Ohio State University’s graduating class of 2020. The decision to host the commencement ceremony online came in light of the restrictions imposed in the state on large gatherings.

In his speech, Cook dove back into history to talk about the accomplishments of Franklin D Roosevelt, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart and noted poet TS Eliot during the 1918 flu epidemic. “It can be difficult to see the whole picture when you’re still inside the frame, but I hope you wear these uncommon circumstances as a badge of honor...Those who meet times of historical challenge with their eyes and hearts open — forever restless and forever striving — are also those who leave the greatest impact on the lives of others,” he said in his speech.

“And when our glittering plans are scrambled, as they often will be, and our dearest hopes are dashed, as will sometimes happen, we’re left with a choice. We can curse the loss of something that was never going to be…Or we can see reasons to be grateful for the yank on the scruff of the neck, in having our eyes lifted up from the story we were writing for ourselves and turned instead to a remade world,” he added.

During his speech, Cook also touched upon the loss of Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. “When I joined Apple in 1998, I couldn’t believe my luck. I was going to get to spend the rest of my professional life working for Steve Jobs. But fate comes like a thief in the night. The loneliness I felt when we lost Steve was proof that there is nothing more eternal, or more powerful, than the impact we have on others,” Cook said.

 

The Apple executive ended his keynote on an optimistic note asking graduates to remain hopeful and work towards building a better future. “Think anew. Act anew...Build a better future than the one you thought was certain...And, in a fearful time, call us once again to hope,” he said.

