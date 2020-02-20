Watch Video: Robot dog pulls a rickshaw

tech

Renowned robotics design company Boston Dynamic has done it again. Its latest robot dog has taken the world by a storm after a clip showcased him pulling a rickshaw.

In an episode of Tested tech show, host Savage makes Spot, the robot dog, achieve the stunning feat.

During the course of the 28 minute and 17 second episode, Adam can be seen working on Spot, deciding basic things like where to attach the carriage to the robot, ensuring how it can pull the extra weight without losing its balance among other things.

Spot, who weighs somewhere around 14 kilograms, was not ideally made for that particular function, but the way in which it pulls the carriage where Adam is seated is impressive.

However, the speed with which the robot dog travels seems to be slower than that of an average human. But it cannot be denied that this was a jaw dropping moment.

It comes as no surprise that the video has broken the internet with over 1 million views only on YouTube in less than a week. A part of the clip is also going viral on Twitter with over 18,000 views at the last count.

Earlier, Tested had shared a tweet that read, “Spoiler alert: Robot uprising aside, you’ll be rooting for Spot. New Spot video, featuring a rickshaw @donttrythis built, here: http://bit.ly/2HltqEX”.

Boston Dynamics was born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was owned by Search Giant Google before it was put on sale. Japan’s SoftBank Group eventually bought the company.

According to a report in The Verge, the latest project came about after Savage was loaned a Boston Dynamics robot for a year, back in January.

The report added that Spot has a set of cargo rails on its top, which Savage was able to utilise in mounting a tow hitch that could ultimately be connected to a rickshaw which the robotic dog could pull.