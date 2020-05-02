We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi responds to snooping allegations

tech

After Forbes’ article alleging Xiaomi of recording web and phone use on its devices, the smartphone maker has responded.

“An article was published yesterday regarding Xiaomi’s privacy policy in which there are several inaccuracies and misinterpretations about our process for browser data collection and storage. We are providing important clarifications with backup documentation below that supports our position,” the company blog stated following it up with a public statement in response to Forbes.

In the statement Xiaomi has said that the company strictly follows and are “fully compliant with user privacy protection laws and regulations in the countries and regions we operate in”.

Xiaomi goes on to add that “all collected usage data is based on permission and consent given explicitly by our users. Additionally, we ensure the whole process is anonymous and encrypted”.

Xiaomi has reviewed a recent article by Forbes on our privacy policies and believes the reporting to be misrepresentative of the facts. At Xiaomi, our users’ privacy and security are of top priority. We strictly follow and are fully compliant with user privacy protection laws and regulations in the countries and regions we operate in. In light of the misrepresentations, we would like to clarify the following:

1. In all global markets where Xiaomi is officially present, in order to offer the best possible user experience, increase compatibility between the operating system and various apps, as well as undertake the obligation of protecting user privacy, all collected usage data is based on permission and consent given explicitly by our users. Additionally, we ensure the whole process is anonymous and encrypted. The collection of aggregated usage statistics data is used for internal analysis, and we do not link any personally identifiable information to any of this data. Furthermore, this is a common solution adopted by internet companies around the world to improve the overall user experience of various products, while safeguarding user privacy and data security.

2. Xiaomi hosts information on a public cloud infrastructure that is common and well known in the industry. All information from our overseas services and users is stored on servers in various overseas markets where local user privacy protection laws and regulations are strictly followed and with which we fully comply.

3. Prior to publication, the reporter emailed us with questions relevant to the article and Xiaomi responded with full transparency, providing detailed answers regarding our technology and privacy policies. We believe the article published does not accurately reflect the content and facts of these communications. After the article was posted, we contacted the reporter with further clarification and are currently in discussion with the intention of swiftly reassuring him with how our data security works in action. In parallel, we created a live post on Xiaomi’s official blog to share this same information with the public. The Forbes article, which details how we protect users’ privacy and comply with all laws and regulations, has recently been updated to include a link to our blog post. https://blog.mi.com/en/2020/05/02/live-post-evidence-and-statement-in-response-to-media-coverage-on-our-privacy-policy/

4. As an internet company, internet security, safety and user privacy are Xiaomi’s core principles and the foundation of our day-to-day work. Our products, technologies, performance and measures on user privacy protection are constantly being improved. In the latest launch of our operating system, MIUI 12, we have adopted the industry’s most stringent and transparent privacy protection measures, to date. For additional transparency, we always welcome fact-based supervisions, inquiries and discussions from the public to continuously improve our products and services for our beloved users and Mi Fans.

In addition to this, Xiaomi followed this up with details on how Xiaomi collects data and protects user privacy. You can read them here.