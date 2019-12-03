What India listened to in 2019: Arijit Singh tops Spotify’s top-streamed list

tech

India’s love for Bollywood has remained strong through 2019 with Arijit Singh emerging as the top-streamed artist on Spotify for this year. Singh is followed by Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar and Badshah on that list with Post Malone being the only international artist up in the top 10 for India.

However, when it came to the top-streamed songs Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ ‘Senorita’ beat ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ and ‘Bekhayali’ from the movie Kabir Singh to top the list. All other songs in this list were by Indian artists, with most of them being from Bollywood movies that released this year.

Along with Arijit Singh, ‘Kabir Singh’ had a great run in 2019 as it topped the list of the top-streamed album for this year.

For international artists the top three spots for this year were bagged by Post Malone, BTS and Shawn Mendes.

India’s love affair with Bollywood continues unabated and that is evident in the playlists Spotify users played the most this year. Bollywood Mush and Bollywood Acoustic playlists were two of the most popular ones alongside playlists like Chill Tracks and Warm Fuzzy Feeling.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty topped the podcast list of the year and the list of the top breakout artists (the artists who gained the most volume of fans between 2018 and 2019) featured names like Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

As far as the bigger picture is concerned, Modern Bollywood was the top breakout genre globally with the highest number of breakout artists. This feat obviously has a lot to do with the fact that Spotify launched its services in India earlier this year.