What to do if your WhatsApp account gets temporarily blocked

tech

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:23 IST

WhatsApp in today’s time is not just another app, it has become a necessity. Slightest non-functioning of the app becomes a cause of concern for users. Imagine the plight if the account gets blocked?

When you get the message your account is “temporarily banned” it implies that the WhatsApp version is not supported by Facebook. This is basically a kind of warning that if you do not switch to the official app then the account might get deleted permanently.

Unsupported WhatsApp apps like WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, and others are altered versions of the original WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate the messaging app’s terms of service as a result it does not support them.

To switch to the official Whatsapp App from third party apps ensure that you take a backup of your chat history before downloading the official version.

Also read: How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp

When switching from the third party app of WhatsApp follow these steps:

-Once the ban ends, go to the More options on the app.

-Tap on Chats and then select Back up chats.

-Now go to the settings of your phone.

-Tap on the storage options and go to Files.

-You will see a folder named GB WhatsApp or the name of the app you are currently using. Rename it to “WhatsApp”.

-Download the original app.

Also read: WhatsApp reveals some surprising details about the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

-Verify your number.

-Pop up of backup found will appear. Tap restore following which hit the next button.

WhatsApp urges users to only use the original app and not a third party app, which puts your account to a risk of getting banned and is not as secure either.