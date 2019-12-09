e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

WhatsApp adds call waiting feature for Android users: How it works

WhatsApp brings call waiting feature for Android users. It’s more convenient now but still not perfect.

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All you need to know about WhatsApp’s new call waiting feature
All you need to know about WhatsApp’s new call waiting feature(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp last week rolled out a new update for Android users. The new update brings an important change to how it handled calling feature on the app. Users with the updated WhatsApp app will now get a call waiting alert – similar to how regular call waiting works.

The latest Call waiting is available for v2.19.352 stable (APK Mirror) and above of WhatsApp, and v2.19.128 (APK Mirror) of WhatsApp Business. Apple iPhone users already have the call waiting feature.

WhatsApp introduced calling functionality in the app almost four years ago. Since then, WhatsApp has improved the section with newer features such as group voice calling and ability to switch to video during the call. The app, however, did not have a call waiting functionality. Users received a missed call alert after the call ended while the caller got an engage tone or full ring with no response.

The latest update, however, fixes this problem. Receiver now gets an alert that someone is calling during the call and will have the option to end the current call and accept the incoming call. They can reject the call as well.

WhatsApp’s call waiting feature, however, isn’t perfect, yet. The app still doesn’t give you the option to merge the two calls, like you can do with regular calls. There’s still no option to put the existing call on wait and take the incoming call in between.

Apart from the call waiting feature, WhatsApp’s new beta update has rought three new options for dark mode on the app. The light theme shows a white background whereas Dark theme enables the dark mode on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo.

There’s a newer ‘Set by Battery Saver’ option wherein the dark mode is activated on the basis of smartphone’s battery levels. This feature is going to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.

tags
top news
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, Yediyurappa breaches a fortress
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, Yediyurappa breaches a fortress
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch
Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech