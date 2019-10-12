e-paper
WhatsApp back on Google Play Store after short disappearance

WhatsApp had disappeared from Google Play Store for some users. While WhatsApp users could still see the app on Play Store, the app was not visible to new users.

tech Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
WhatsApp Messenger disappeared from Play Store on October 11.
WhatsApp Messenger disappeared from Play Store on October 11.(Shutterstock)
         

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google Play Store after its sudden disappearance.

New users’ can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear.

Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp appeared was visible on Play Store for users who are already a user. But for new users WhatsApp did not show up on Play Store at all. This issue was first reported by WABetaInfo.

 

While WhatsApp disappeared from Play Store, WhatsApp for Business app was still available. The app came back in Play Store after disappearing for almost a day.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:14 IST

