WhatsApp back on Google Play Store after short disappearance

tech

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:14 IST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google Play Store after its sudden disappearance.

New users’ can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear.

Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp appeared was visible on Play Store for users who are already a user. But for new users WhatsApp did not show up on Play Store at all. This issue was first reported by WABetaInfo.

🚨 WhatsApp for Android is disappeared from the Play Store!

Try to search it and you will see that's disappeared.



It's still accessible using the link https://t.co/jaEU3u6pGN



WhatsApp Business is still available. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2019

While WhatsApp disappeared from Play Store, WhatsApp for Business app was still available. The app came back in Play Store after disappearing for almost a day.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:14 IST