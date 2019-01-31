WhatsApp begins registrations for its Startup India challenge

WhatsApp on Thursday launched the microsite launch of “Startup India – WhatsApp Grand Challenge”. Announced last October, the Facebook-owned company in partnership with Invest India will award the top five winners a total grant of $250,000.

Interested startups can now start registering for the WhatsApp Startup challenge through the microsite. Registrations will be available till March 10, after which the entries will be evaluated by a Startup India and results will be announced later on May 24. WhatsApp lists healthcare, rural economy, financial and digital inclusion, education and citizen safety as the themes for the startup challenge.

The initial rounds will witness 30 ideas shortlisted moving on to 10 which will be demonstrated live for the finals. The five winning ideas will each receive a grant of $50,000.

“Entrepreneurs with highly innovative ideas, business models that solve for a local India problem, making a large scale socio-economic impact, are invited to apply,” WhatsApp said in a media release.

WhatsApp will reveal more details on the Startup India challenge later this year. Over the past year WhatsApp has increased its business platform. Earlier this month, WhatsApp Business app completed a year since its launch. WhatsApp said its business app now has over 5 million businesses registered on the platform.

WhatsApp also launched three new features for the web version of its business app. WhatsApp Business users can now access features like quick replies, labels and chat list filtering on the web app.

