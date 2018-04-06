WhatsApp beta for Android now lets users lock voice recordings

WhatsApp beta for Android now supports locked voice recording.

A feature that was first rolled out for iOS users last November, it makes recording way easier. While users earlier had to press and hold the mic to record audio, they can now simply swipe the mic up to lock the recording. This essentially means handsfree voice recording on Whatsapp. To delete the clip, simply tap on the chat bar.

You can use this feature or others available on WhatsApp by following this link to enroll yourself into its beta programme. Within a few minutes, you will become a beta tester for WhatsApp. You can always opt out of the beta programme by uninstalling the testing version, and downloading the public version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store.

WhatsApp lock voice recording feature (WhatsApp)

An official release of this feature is expected soon.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to listen to voice recordings before sending them. This feature is possibly still in the alpha testing stage, and hasn’t arrived on the beta app. It was recently reported that WhatsApp could start notifying contacts when users change their phone number.

WhatsApp currently notifies groups users if one of them changes his/her phone number. With the new feature, WhatsApp will let users notify singular contacts as well, but with more control. Users will be able to choose between notifying all contacts or only those they have regular chats with. They can even customise the list themselves. These are among the many features WhatsApp is testing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will get an official release.