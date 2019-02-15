Now, you cannot be added to WhatsApp Groups without your permission

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will give users more control over groups on the app. This feature is currently being tested on the iOS beta version of WhatsApp.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, ‘Group Invitation’ feature can be tested out by WhatsApp beta users on iOS. WhatsApp recently started the beta programme for iOS. Interested users can download the TestFlight app and join WhatsApp’s beta programme. The new feature will prevent users from being added to groups without their permission.

Group Invitation on WhatsApp comes with three options for groups. Users can select ‘Everyone’ if they wish to be added to groups by just anyone on WhatsApp. Similarly ‘My Contacts’ will allow only the user’s contacts to add them to groups. If a user chooses ‘Nobody’ then a request will be sent by the admin to join the WhatsApp group. This request has an expiry time of 72 hours.

WhatsApp’s latest feature on iOS beta. (WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp’s new feature can be found in the ‘Settings’ menu under Account > Privacy > Groups. This is similar to WhatsApp’s privacy control for last seen, profile photo, about, and status update. WhatsApp, at present offers options to mute groups for 8 hours, 1 week or a year and disable notifications as well. Users can archive group chats as well. But this feature will have stricter control over groups on the app.

WhatsApp has also launched the beta version of its business app on iOS. WhatsApp Business allows businesses to connect with consumers through the messaging app’s platform. Launched last January, WhatsApp Business was available only for Android users. The Facebook-owned company could soon launch it for all users on iOS.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:26 IST