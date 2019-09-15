WhatsApp boasts about file sharing size limit, gets shut down by Telegram

tech

WhatsApp’s one of the best features is that it allows you to share large sized files. The instant messaging platform allows users to send documents up to 100MB in size. WhatsApp in a recent tweet was promoting this feature to its followers and even pitched the app as an alternative to emails.

Telegram, another end-to-end encryption-based instant messaging platform, was quick to take a witty dig at the competitor.

“Need to send an email but the attachment is too large? Try using WhatsApp instead, where you can send files of up to 100 MB,” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

To which, Telegram responded, “Need to send a message but the attachment is too large for other messengers? Try using Telegram instead, where you can send files of up to 1.5 GB.”

Need to send a message but the attachment is too large for other messengers? Try using Telegram instead, where you can send files of up to 1.5 GB. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 12, 2019

On the banter, a fan said that WhatsApp needs to step up their game as Telegram was 50 years ahead with features. “Ability to make make your own theme, delete messages without telling the world, live emoji and stickers, cloud storage etc. Compared to Telegram, WhatsApp is still in 2006. Step Up!,” wrote the user.

Need to send an email but the attachment is too large? Try using WhatsApp instead, where you can send files of up to 100 MB. #WhatsAppTricks pic.twitter.com/I6gwBmH70S — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) September 12, 2019

Telegram came up with another witty reply, “We’re only 50 years ahead because we invented a time machine function. It’s not ready to release in an update though - too many paradoxes.”

Stickers. Can't forget about the stickers. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 13, 2019

As far as file size limit goes, the instant messaging platforms do offer higher size limit than the routine email attachments. For instance, Gmail supports up to 25MB size for email attachment, and above that users are asked to share the document via Google Drive.

That said, it’s not the first time Telegram has taken a dig at Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging platform. Telegram founder Pavel Durov earlier this year slammed WhatsApp for not offering enough security features. He also criticised WhatsApp for “deliberately obfuscates their apps’ binaries” and making it difficult for anyone to scrutinize the platform.

“WhatsApp has a consistent history – from zero encryption at its inception to a succession of security issues strangely suitable for surveillance purposes. Looking back, there hasn’t been a single day in WhatsApp’s 10 year journey when this service was secure,” he wrote in a blog post titled “Why WhatsApp Will Never Be Secure.”

