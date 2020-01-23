e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
WhatsApp brings dark mode to its Android app, but not everyone likes it

WhatsApp’s new update gives brings a new Theme option to the app’s display settings. The Theme option gives users a total of four theme options to pick from.

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hinustan Times
WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode in its Android beta app.
WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode in its Android beta app.(HT Web)
         

WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out a major update to its platform. The company, after a delay of almost a year, rolled out dark mode, or dark theme, on its Android beta app.

The update, which was rolled out as a part of the new themes feature in the app’s Chat Settings, gave WhatsApp users three options to pick from to implement dark mode in their apps. While the Dark Theme option turns the app dark, the System Default theme option sets the theme of the app based on the general settings of the users’ smartphones. Set by Battery Saver option, on the other hand, allows users of smartphones running on Android 9 and older versions of Android OS to switch to the dark theme based on their phone’s Battery Saver settings.

The update has invited mixed reactions on Twitter. While some Tweeps are happy that the company has finally started rolling out the feature on its app, others are not liking the way WhatsApp has implemented the feature. Check out some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

It is worth noting that the new dark theme feature has been rolled out in the beta mode, which means that there is still plenty of scope for the company to fix the bugs that users might encounter while using the feature and make further changes to the feature.

