WhatsApp brings dark mode to its Android app, but not everyone likes it

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:23 IST

WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out a major update to its platform. The company, after a delay of almost a year, rolled out dark mode, or dark theme, on its Android beta app.

The update, which was rolled out as a part of the new themes feature in the app’s Chat Settings, gave WhatsApp users three options to pick from to implement dark mode in their apps. While the Dark Theme option turns the app dark, the System Default theme option sets the theme of the app based on the general settings of the users’ smartphones. Set by Battery Saver option, on the other hand, allows users of smartphones running on Android 9 and older versions of Android OS to switch to the dark theme based on their phone’s Battery Saver settings.

The update has invited mixed reactions on Twitter. While some Tweeps are happy that the company has finally started rolling out the feature on its app, others are not liking the way WhatsApp has implemented the feature. Check out some of the reactions here:

Dark theme on Whatsapp is finally here! 😍 pic.twitter.com/r4joVEszpA — Ayush Gupta 👨🏻‍💻 (@_guptaji_) January 22, 2020

I hope they're still going to improve this because it looks really ugly in certain areas. — Arky Lyngdoh (@___arky) January 22, 2020

WhatsApp with dark mode 😍 (not really dark but okay) pic.twitter.com/sSYYYpW4Ux — Xavierさん (@__typename) January 22, 2020

WhatsApp is finally getting a dark mode, and of course it looks awful. pic.twitter.com/6eSNgRv0jz — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) January 22, 2020

WhatsApp finally rolls out the Dark Theme in the latest beta update but it doesn't have System Wide Dark Theme option. 🙄 Also, it looks meh. pic.twitter.com/SW138JWghe — Shawmava Mukherjee (@IndiCoder18) January 22, 2020

It is worth noting that the new dark theme feature has been rolled out in the beta mode, which means that there is still plenty of scope for the company to fix the bugs that users might encounter while using the feature and make further changes to the feature.