WhatsApp brings share sheet contact suggestions for iOS 13 users

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:43 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for iPhone users running iOS 13. The latest update brings your contacts from the app in the share sheet suggestions. The new feature is set to make content sharing easier and faster.

As pointed out by 9to5, iOS 13 had the option to share to WhatsApp using the share sheet functionality. The latest update, however, brings automated contact suggestions. The feature is already available for Apple’s native apps.

“On iOS 13, your WhatsApp contacts will now appear as suggestions in the share sheet when you share content from another app,” reads the description for the latest update.

Separately, WhatsApp is working on a range of new features for Android users. According to a new report, WhatsApp will soon roll out “Delete Messages” feature for its users. The feature is likely to launch as “Expiring Messages” as seen in the early beta versions of the app.

The report reveals the feature will be available to admins of group users. It further states group admins will have more control on the functionality for instance whether to enable it or not, the time set for expiry of the messages, and more.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to use the app on multiple devices with single account. Users will be notified if they logged in on another device using the same account. “Your security code with xxx T changed, because they logged in or out from multiple devices,” the message reads.