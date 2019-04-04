WhatsApp Business app now available for iPhone users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp Business, a free-to-download communication app specifically designed for small businesses, is now officially available for iPhone users in several countries including India.

The WhatsApp Business app was launched for Android in January 2018.

“Today we’re introducing the WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Like the Android version -- which over the last year has been adopted by millions of businesses around the world -- the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will be free to download from the Apple App Store,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Thursday.

Besides India, the app is now available in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Britain and the US.

The app allows one to share useful information about your business such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website.

It enables one to respond to customers easily with efficient messaging tools -- quick replies to provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages to introduce customers to your business and away messages to let them know when to expect a reply, WhatsApp said.

