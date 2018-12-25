WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here’s how to send, top stickers to download

WhatsApp last month launched the long-awaited Stickers feature for all its users. In a very short span of time, Stickers have come very popular among WhatsApp users. ‘How to send stickers on WhatsApp’ also became the most searched ‘how to’ in India on Google Search in 2018.

WhatsApp offers a bunch of pre-loaded Stickers within the app. But it also gives you the option to download unique stickers via third-party applications on Google Play Store. You can also personalise stickers by converting your existing photos in your phone gallery into Stickers.

How to send Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Choose a contact/group > Tap on message box

Tap on the emoji button > select Stickers icon at the bottom of the app screen

Tap on Plus icon to download new stickers

Scroll down > select Get more stickers

You’re redirected to Play Store. Here select Christmas-themed apps.

Note stickers under “WAStickerApp” are the ones approved by WhatsApp.

Top Chrismas WhatsApp stickers on Play Store

Christmas Sticker for WhatsApp: This app features special stickers for Christmas tree, decoration, New Year, and Santa Claus among others. It also has a few stickers with shadow effect. Download.

Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps: This app has stickers for Christmas, Christmas tree, Santa Claus, Christmas gift, snowman, Halloween, and New Year. Download

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 12:26 IST