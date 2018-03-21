WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton wants you to delete Facebook
Facebook bought the messaging app, WhatsApp in 2014.tech Updated: Mar 21, 2018 10:51 IST
Amid rising speculations of social media giant Facebook’s involvement in the alleged misuse of users’ private data, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton took to Twitter asking everyone to delete Facebook.
Acton, whose product was bought by Facebook in 2014 for a whopping $16 billion, took to the microblogging platform and said “It is time. #deletefacebook” after concerns were flagged on data privacy in the wake of revelations about Cambridge Analytica’s alleged misuse of user data.
It is time. #deletefacebook— Brian Acton (@brianacton) March 20, 2018
The rise of false news and the disclosure recently that scores of Facebook user profiles had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a voter-profiling company that worked on United States President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, are key issues which have emerged.
This has resulted in a significant plunge in the company’s shares over the last five days.
Meanwhile, Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, amid a furore over the access it gained to private information on more than 50 million Facebook users.