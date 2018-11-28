Latest WhatsApp update: App to automatically play consecutive voice messages

WhatsApp is going to make it easier to use voice messages on the instant messaging platform. The company is testing a new ‘consecutive voice messages’ feature which will automatically play all other voice messages sent in a sequence.

According to Wabetainfo, a website that regularly tracks latest and early versions of WhatsApp, the app will automatically detect two audio messages sent in a row. WhatsApp will play a short audio before it starts playing consecutive voice messages. The app will have two different tones to make it easier for users to identify when one message is over and the next one has begun.

The feature is currently not available to end users and will be part of the next beta update of the application. The consecutive WhatsApp voice message feature has been spotted in the iOS v2.18.100 build, reported Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp’s new feature arrives shortly after the company rolled out stickers update. Both Android and iPhone users can send and receive stickers feature. WhatsApp has also added support for third-party support for adding personalised stickers.

The company is also planning to launch a new preview feature. This will allow users to preview content such as photos, GIFs and text before forwarding to a contact or group.

Among other top new features coming soon to WhatsApp are silent and vacation modes, and reply privately. With WhatsApp’s Vacation Mode feature, users will no longer unarchive a chat if they have previously muted them. ALSO READ: 5 upcoming features that will make WhatsApp more interesting

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:07 IST