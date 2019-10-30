WhatsApp’s next big feature: Login from multiple devices at the same time

tech

WhatsApp features are possibly one of the most awaited compared to other popular apps. The company is now working on a feature through which users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device.

At present, WhatsApp accounts can be used only one device at a time. While WhatsApp offers seamless transition of accounts and phone numbers, it restricts usage to only one device. WABetaInfo now confirms that “WhatsApp is developing a feature what will allow to use your WhatsApp account on more devices at the same time. Chats will be still end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices”.

This means that users will be able to use WhatsApp on an iPhone and an iPad at the same time. The only multi-platform usability available now is with WhatsApp Web and your smartphone. This still has restrictions as WhatsApp requires your phone to have a stable internet connection and it should also be nearby the desktop.

As with every WhatsApp feature, there is no word on when it will be rolled out to users or if it will even release at all but it is in development. Also, screenshots of how this feature will work will be shared by WABetaInfo in the next weeks.

In comparison, Telegram messenger already comes with multiple devices support. Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app which makes it possible for users to login to the same account from multiple devices and at the same time.

