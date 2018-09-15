WhatsApp could soon roll out dark mode

WhatsApp users could get a new ‘dark mode’ for the messaging app. WhatsApp currently has one set UI with no option to customise it.

This new report comes from WABetaInfo, who tweeted saying that WhatsApp is working on a dark mode. WhatsApp has maintained a very simple and clean UI ever since it launched. The only customization available is the wallpaper background for chats. With a dark mode, WhatsApp users would get an option to shift from the monotony.

Dark mode has become increasingly popular especially with the recent adoptions on apps like Twitter and YouTube. Facebook also announced a dark mode for Messenger which is yet to see a release date. Dark mode essentially uses a black coloured background with text highlighted in different colours. This theme is said to help during low-light reading in addition to just looking cool.

There is no visual proof of WhatsApp’s dark mode as yet. The report shows a concept design of how dark mode on WhatsApp could look like. It would remind one of WhatsApp’s UI on Windows Phone. Dark mode is one among many features WhatsApp is reportedly working on. Until further confirmation from the messaging app, it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt.

WhatsApp for Android could be getting the ‘Swipe to reply’ feature soon. As the name suggests, users would simply have to swipe right the text to send a reply. At present, WhatsApp allows users to long tap the message and reply as a shortcut.

WhatsApp users on iOS already have the option of ‘Swipe to Reply’. This feature is currently in beta mode for WhatsApp on Android. WhatsApp tests many features on beta so this doesn’t necessarily mean a definite rollout.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 18:02 IST