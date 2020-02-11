WhatsApp Dark Mode: A timeline of the most-awaited feature

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:04 IST

TestFlight platform has released the latest WhatsApp Beta build this week and it includes the long-awaited support for dark mode.

Last month, some Android users became privy to WhatsApp’s long-awaited dark mode in the beta form.

Dark mode reduces light emission from devices, manages colour contrast ratios and makes using the phones comfortable in low-lit environments as well.

WhatsApp is yet to announce an official release date of the dark theme for users and has not made any official comment. But it is expected that the dark mode will be launched soon. Here’s looking at a timeline on the WhatsApp Dark Mode.

First discussion in 2018

WABetaInfo had tweeted back in 2018 saying that WhatsApp is working on a dark mode. The WhatsApp user interface, which has remained the same since its launch, would now allow users break the display monotony with the dark mode.

However, the company did not release any information regarding the dark mode for some considerable time following the initial revelation.

Dark Mode on WhatsApp rumours

After the rumours for over a year, sightings of the dark mode on WhatsApp Beta were reported in different forums. They suggested the mode would sport a dark grey background and the icons and headings would be highlighted in WhatsApp’s signature green colour. The texts would be in white.

Blue night colour background

In October 2019, WABetaInfo reported that there have been further developments on dark mode.

The WhatsApp Dark Mode, the report said, showed a ‘blue night’ coloured background and the text colour not optimized. There would also be a choice to switch from light to dark theme.

Revelation of look

The dark mode would be also known as “dark theme” and the latest updates showed how text bubbles on WhatsApp will look when it is enabled.

Android ready for launch

In November 2019, it was revealed that WhatsApp beta update is almost complete. WABetaInfo revealed that only some icon adjustments are left.

For the first time, reports said the messaging service is working on dark mode for its iOS platform as well.

Three options for dark mode

The next month, there came the news that WhatsApp is working on three options for activating dark mode. Firstly, there is the original light theme, the second option is essentially the dark theme. There is a third option called set by battery saver.

Rolled out for Android

January 2020 saw WhatsApp finally rolling out the major update on Android Beta after a delay of almost a year. The updates, part of the new themes feature in the app’s Chip Settings, provided three options to implement dark mode.

A user is required to update WhatsApp version to the 2.20.13 Android Beta update, in order to access Dark theme.

For iOS

Following the dark mode for Android Beta app, dark mode was made available for iOS beta users this month through WhatsApp update version 2.20.30.