WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost perfect’ on Android, feature ready to launch soon

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:51 IST

In the last WhatsApp beta update we got to know that dark mode is almost complete. WhatsApp implemented default dark wallpaper for dark mode in the last update which is expected to be the last stage of development. A new update now suggests that WhatsApp’s dark mode is now ‘almost perfect’ on Android.

In a new tweet, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp’s dark theme on Android is almost perfect and that only some icon adjustments are left. WhatsApp is now working on fixing icons like double ticks for dark mode. WABetaInfo also assures that dark mode on WhatsApp is indeed ready and all that’s left is the roll out. However, the release date is still not announced and this also doesn’t ensure WhatsApp will roll out immediately.

WhatsApp is working on dark mode for its iOS platform as well. The latest update on WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones is that some labels and cells background still need to be improved. Dark mode was also hit with a bug in ‘dark bubbles’ which caused the app to crash. WhatsApp is yet to fix this issue in dark mode. WhatsApp will most likely announce the stable release of dark mode once it’s complete on both platforms. It could roll out dark mode separately too.

For both platforms (iOS and Android) there is not a release date available.

I understand that you are no longer patient, because you see that other apps got the Dark Theme quickly.. but really it seems that we're closer to get the Dark Theme in WhatsApp. 🤞🏻 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2019

WhatsApp usually rolls out unreleased features on its public beta versions for Android and iOS. WhatsApp beta users can experience these features before the stable release. WhatsApp hasn’t made dark mode available for public beta users as yet. The company could go ahead and roll out the stable version without the beta version.