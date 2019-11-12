e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost perfect’ on Android, feature ready to launch soon

WhatsApp dark mode for Android is ‘almost perfect’ while the iOS version still needs some work.

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark mode rollout.
WhatsApp dark mode rollout.(Pixabay)
         

In the last WhatsApp beta update we got to know that dark mode is almost complete. WhatsApp implemented default dark wallpaper for dark mode in the last update which is expected to be the last stage of development. A new update now suggests that WhatsApp’s dark mode is now ‘almost perfect’ on Android.

In a new tweet, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp’s dark theme on Android is almost perfect and that only some icon adjustments are left. WhatsApp is now working on fixing icons like double ticks for dark mode. WABetaInfo also assures that dark mode on WhatsApp is indeed ready and all that’s left is the roll out. However, the release date is still not announced and this also doesn’t ensure WhatsApp will roll out immediately.

WhatsApp is working on dark mode for its iOS platform as well. The latest update on WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones is that some labels and cells background still need to be improved. Dark mode was also hit with a bug in ‘dark bubbles’ which caused the app to crash. WhatsApp is yet to fix this issue in dark mode. WhatsApp will most likely announce the stable release of dark mode once it’s complete on both platforms. It could roll out dark mode separately too.

 

WhatsApp usually rolls out unreleased features on its public beta versions for Android and iOS. WhatsApp beta users can experience these features before the stable release. WhatsApp hasn’t made dark mode available for public beta users as yet. The company could go ahead and roll out the stable version without the beta version.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech