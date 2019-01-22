WhatsApp Dark Mode: Concept image gives first look at the most awaited feature

Dark mode on WhatsApp is arguably the most anticipated feature on the messaging app. WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed this feature as yet, but it is reportedly in the works. A new concept image now shows how WhatsApp’s dark mode could eventually look like.

Shared by WABetaInfo, the concept image shows WhatsApp’s chat list with the dark mode on. As the name suggests, this feature turns the background of the app dark highlighting the text on it. On WhatsApp, the background is black with text in white colour. The icons on WhatsApp like camera and pin are white in colour with a dark grey background.

WhatsApp dark mode could also look like the messaging app’s UI on Windows Phone. On Windows Mobile OS, WhatsApp has a dark background unlike Android and iOS. This concept is similar to the one shared last September which shows even the chat box in dark mode. In this concept for dark mode, the icons on WhatsApp have the standard green accents.

A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible).

Dark mode on WhatsApp would serve another purpose than just a different look. Google said that dark mode consumes about 43% lesser power at full brightness than the default white theme. Popular apps like Twitter, YouTube and Google Maps offer dark mode. Facebook will also roll out dark mode on its messaging app, Messenger.

If you’re one of those who cannot wait for dark mode on WhatsApp, you can try a workaround. Changing the chat wallpaper to the darkest colour, and the keyboard theme as well can replicate the dark theme. Keyboard apps like Gboard and Swiftkey have many themes with different dark coloured designs.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:28 IST