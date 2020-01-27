e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / WhatsApp Dark Mode: Feeling left behind? Here’s how to enable it on your phone

WhatsApp Dark Mode: Feeling left behind? Here’s how to enable it on your phone

Still didn’t get WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android, these are the steps you need to follow. Make sure you are running the beta version.

tech Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp app logo
WhatsApp app logo(Pixabay)
         

Just last week Facebook’s WhatsApp took millions of Android smartphone users by surprise as it rolled out its much-anticipated ‘Dark Mode’ in the beta version. Since the feature is limited to WhatsApp’s beta version, understandably, not everyone would have received it. And this being one of the most requested features in WhatsApp lately, we get how it must feel to have been left out. But its not too late. You can still get the new WhatsApp look. Follow these steps and you will be sorted.

If you are not on the beta version, you can simply head to https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp website and register for it. Once you are down with the WhatsApp beta installation process, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the app and tap on the three-dot action overflow menu button at the top right corner.

Step 2: In the action overflow menu, tap on the ‘Settings’ option.

Step 3: Under Settings, tap on ‘Chats’.

WhatsApp Android app’s Settings page showing the ‘Dark’ theme.
WhatsApp Android app’s Settings page showing the ‘Dark’ theme. ( Hindustan Times )

Step 4: Select ‘Themes’.

Step 5: In the ‘Chose Theme’ dialogue box, select Dark.

Step 6: That’s it. As soon as you select the option, you will see the new interface.

Mind you, Dark Mode on WhatsApp’s Android app is still not in its final version as it is limited to the beta version. It may take a few days or even weeks before it reaches the public channel. There is also no word when this will reach the iOS app version.

In case you are using the beta version of WhatsApp on a smartphone running Android 10, you can even enable the Dark Mode by changing the ‘System Default’ mode.

Note: Users with Android Pie and below will see a “Battery Saver” option wherein dark mode kicks in when the phone’s battery is low.

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech